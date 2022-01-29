Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 7.8%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30. 35,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 569,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.