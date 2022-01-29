Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 7.8%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30. 35,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 569,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

