Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.30

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivid Seats stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

