Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

LON VOD traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 127.62 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,255,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,876,516. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116. The firm has a market cap of £34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

