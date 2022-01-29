Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

