VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $974.44

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 974.44 ($13.15) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($12.61). VP shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.68), with a volume of 3,081 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VP shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on VP from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.67) target price on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 953.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 974.44. The company has a market cap of £377.45 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

