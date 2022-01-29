W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

