Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

LON WHR opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.02. The company has a market capitalization of £710.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.40).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($81,151.65).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.