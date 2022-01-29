Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $988.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.