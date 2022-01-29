Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in January

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wavefront Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
