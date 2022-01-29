Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in January

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wavefront Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

