Wedbush Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $180.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target dropped by Wedbush from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

