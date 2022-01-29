Wells Fargo & Company Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $75.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

