West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of WTBA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.58. 27,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,154. The firm has a market cap of $489.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $308,000. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

