West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.