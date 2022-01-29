Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

WAL stock traded down $11.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

