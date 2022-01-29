Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Trading 0.1% Higher

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.51. 19,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 26,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.