Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $83.00. The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 184724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.