WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.91

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 285354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork (NYSE:WE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WeWork stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.