William Blair Comments on Crane Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.