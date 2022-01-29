William Blair Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $29.96 on Friday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Rollins by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

