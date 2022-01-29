William Blair Weighs in on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

