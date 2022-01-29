Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

MUB stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

