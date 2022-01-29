Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

