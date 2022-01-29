Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 168,397 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12,796.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,397 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.