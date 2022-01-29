Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.97% of Progress Acquisition worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

PGRW opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

