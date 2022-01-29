Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $6.11 Million in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,724,000.

NASDAQ:CENQU opened at $10.11 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21.

