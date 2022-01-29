WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.
NYSE WPP opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $82.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
