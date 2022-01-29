Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day moving average of $176.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.