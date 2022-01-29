Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.91.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $177.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.