Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $936,024.65 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $936,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

