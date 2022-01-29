Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

