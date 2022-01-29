YUMMY (YUMMY) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $135,274.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.42 or 0.06784336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.38 or 0.99980192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars.

