Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $353.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.29 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

