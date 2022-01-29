Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,380,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

