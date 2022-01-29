Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 40.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 361,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

