Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

