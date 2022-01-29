Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.63 Million

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post $303.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.40 million and the highest is $339.00 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WISH shares. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $430,070.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.31 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.