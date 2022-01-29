Zacks: Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $4.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.49. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $15.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
DPZ traded up $11.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.01. 436,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.30. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.