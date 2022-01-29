Zacks: Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $4.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.49. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $15.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded up $11.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.01. 436,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.30. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.