Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 330.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. 582,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,301. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

