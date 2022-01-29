Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

VCRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.91. 2,304,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,358. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.78 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

