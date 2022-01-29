Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:GME traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.91. 4,099,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,281. GameStop has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $413.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.94. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GameStop by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GameStop by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in GameStop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.