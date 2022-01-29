Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

