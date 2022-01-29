Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $13.76 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $2.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $52.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.79 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.