Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after buying an additional 86,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

