Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZSAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 831,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,347. The company has a market cap of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

