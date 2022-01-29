Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.65 million to $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

