Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $2.95. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.01 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $236.10 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

