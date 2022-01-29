Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 307,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

