Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,060 shares of company stock worth $470,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

