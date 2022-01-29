Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

