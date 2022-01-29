Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Strong Sell

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

